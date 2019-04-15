Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc (RCM) PT at $13.80

Shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 244.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 147,053 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 889.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,603,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,255,000 after acquiring an additional 746,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $10.98 on Friday. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 0.11.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 145.94% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

