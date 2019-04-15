Brokerages Set Amdocs Limited (DOX) Target Price at $74.00

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

DOX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 15,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $70.31.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

