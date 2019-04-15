Brokerages Set $27.38 Target Price for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) (MRNA)

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) (NYSE:MRNA) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.19 (Strong Buy) from the eight brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and six have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Moderna Inc (NASDAQ)’s rating score has improved by 1.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $27.38 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ) in a research note on Sunday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MRNA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,031. Moderna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79.

About Moderna Inc (NASDAQ)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

