Brokerages Expect Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) to Post $0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.93. Xilinx posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xilinx from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Nomura assumed coverage on Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $621,654,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Xilinx by 12,987.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,595,886 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 629.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,579,088 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $390,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Xilinx by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,425,463 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $376,918,000 after acquiring an additional 116,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,197 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $330,672,000 after acquiring an additional 453,619 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XLNX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.06. 2,510,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,661. Xilinx has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

