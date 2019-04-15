Brokerages Expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.22. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $7.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.05. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.83.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $214.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $224.63.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Rosenblatt sold 4,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.64, for a total transaction of $999,057.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,466,478 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

