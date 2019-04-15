Brokerages Anticipate Manulife Financial Co. (MFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) will announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.54. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.15. 18,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,988. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a $0.1883 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

