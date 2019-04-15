Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Broadcom by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 80,057 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,357,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Finally, Cobiz Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Broadcom to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Broadcom to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.99.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $317.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.27. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $197.46 and a 12-month high of $317.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total value of $1,225,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $2,761,026.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $25,189,319. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

