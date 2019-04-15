Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s share price dropped 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.45 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03). Approximately 360,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 739,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.64 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 million and a P/E ratio of -6.13.

Get Borders & Southern Petroleum alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/borders-southern-petroleum-bor-trading-down-7-2.html.

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borders & Southern Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.