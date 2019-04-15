Bob’s Repair Market Cap Tops $259,288.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $32.15 and $20.33. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $259,288.00 and $388,493.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $651.99 or 0.12649911 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00046451 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00001146 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00026117 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,286,331 coins. Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

Bob’s Repair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $20.33, $7.50, $10.39, $18.94, $51.55, $33.94, $50.98, $24.68, $13.77, $32.15 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

