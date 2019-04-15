Bob Dylan whiskey distillery to open fall 2020 in Nashville

More information is being released about music icon Bob Dylan’s job in downtown Nashville in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of his”Nashville Skyline” album.
Dylan is set to help open a whiskey distillery in fall 2020 under the brand”Heaven’s Door.”
A news release states Heaven’s Door Spirits will change the 160-year-old Elm Street Church to Center for the Arts and the Heaven’s Door Distillery, including a restaurant, a whiskey library, the distillery and a performance venue.
The group unveiled some facility details along with the launching date to coincide with the anniversary of the release of Dylan album.