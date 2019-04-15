BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Civitas Solutions were worth $19,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 69,538 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 476.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 79,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Civitas Solutions alerts:

Civitas Solutions stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. Civitas Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.03.

Civitas Solutions (NYSE:CIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.33. Civitas Solutions had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The business had revenue of $406.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.86 million. Analysts forecast that Civitas Solutions Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/blackrock-inc-increases-stake-in-civitas-solutions-inc-civi.html.

Civitas Solutions Company Profile

Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex challenges in the United States. It operates through three segments: Community Support Services (CSS), Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and Children & Family Services (CFS).

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.