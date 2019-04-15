BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Civitas Solutions Inc (CIVI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE:CIVI) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,092,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Civitas Solutions were worth $19,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 69,538 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 476.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 62,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 52,008 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Civitas Solutions by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,528,000 after buying an additional 79,866 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Civitas Solutions stock opened at $17.76 on Monday. Civitas Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of -0.03.
CIVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Civitas Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.
Civitas Solutions Company Profile
Civitas Solutions, Inc provides home- and community-based health and human services to must-serve individuals with intellectual, developmental, behavioral, and/or medically complex challenges in the United States. It operates through three segments: Community Support Services (CSS), Specialty Rehabilitation Services (SRS), and Children & Family Services (CFS).
