BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 2.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,934,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 51,763.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,084,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,082,370 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 582,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,913,000 after buying an additional 310,623 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $6,039,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $65,513,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $455.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.95.

NYSE:BLK opened at $454.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.79 and a 12-month high of $557.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.51%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $259,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $2,273,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

