Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.05 Billion

Bitcoin (CURRENCY:BTC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $89.65 billion and approximately $12.05 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5,080.11 on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, HADAX, Kryptono and UEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.90 or 0.06198650 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.01646147 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019576 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00039661 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000556 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 17,647,850 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Balances – block chain The block chain is a shared public ledger on which the entire Bitcoin network relies. All confirmed transactions are included in the block chain. This way, Bitcoin wallets can calculate their spendable balance and new transactions can be verified to be spending bitcoins that are actually owned by the spender. The integrity and the chronological order of the block chain are enforced with cryptography. Transactions – private keys A transaction is a transfer of value between Bitcoin wallets that gets included in the block chain. Bitcoin wallets keep a secret piece of data called a private key or seed, which is used to sign transactions, providing a mathematical proof that they have come from the owner of the wallet. The signature also prevents the transaction from being altered by anybody once it has been issued. All transactions are broadcast between users and usually begin to be confirmed by the network in the following 10 minutes, through a process called mining. Processing – mining Mining is a distributed consensus system that is used to confirm waiting transactions by including them in the block chain. It enforces a chronological order in the block chain, protects the neutrality of the network, and allows different computers to agree on the state of the system. To be confirmed, transactions must be packed in a block that fits very strict cryptographic rules that will be verified by the network. These rules prevent previous blocks from being modified because doing so would invalidate all following blocks. Mining also creates the equivalent of a competitive lottery that prevents any individual from easily adding new blocks consecutively in the block chain. This way, no individuals can control what is included in the block chain or replace parts of the block chain to roll back their own spends.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

