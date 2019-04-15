Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (BIO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.20% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,580,000 after buying an additional 68,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,701,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,832,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,701,000 after buying an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7,126.2% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 569,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,181,000 after buying an additional 561,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $92,500,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.17.

Shares of BIO opened at $308.53 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.05 and a twelve month high of $345.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.52. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $617.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

