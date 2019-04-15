Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $850,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.79.

In other news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $1,524,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,599,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $122.23 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $123.19. The company has a market capitalization of $170.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.99.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.49. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 69.83% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

