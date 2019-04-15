BidaskClub Upgrades Herman Miller (MLHR) to “Hold”

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MLHR. Raymond James decreased their price target on Herman Miller from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

Shares of MLHR opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.48. Herman Miller has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.43 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 5.81%. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herman Miller will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Herman Miller news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 9,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $316,499.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,947.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. French sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $125,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Herman Miller by 2.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,479,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,218,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Herman Miller by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,466,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Herman Miller by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,007,000 after buying an additional 123,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Herman Miller by 20.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Herman Miller by 45.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

