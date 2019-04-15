BidaskClub Upgrades ePlus (PLUS) to “Strong-Buy”

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 12 month low of $65.52 and a 12 month high of $107.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.29.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. ePlus had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $456,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,110,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $83,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ePlus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ePlus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $771,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

