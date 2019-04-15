BidaskClub Upgrades ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) to Hold

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CNOB opened at $20.86 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $741.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Thompson sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $54,297.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,966.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,175,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,185,000 after acquiring an additional 140,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,337,000 after acquiring an additional 177,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,424,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

