BidaskClub Downgrades CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CBAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.63.

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $743.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.84.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 11,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $105,308.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,061.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

