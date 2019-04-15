BidaskClub Downgrades Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRBP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.69.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.98 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,154.52% and a negative return on equity of 116.34%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Barbara White acquired 4,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $30,007.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 184,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,508.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,668 shares of company stock worth $56,923. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5,967.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 36,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus diseases.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.