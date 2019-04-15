BHP Group PLC (BHP) Receives GBX 1,726.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,726.54 ($22.56).
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BHP Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,525 ($19.93) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.
LON BHP traded down GBX 32.20 ($0.42) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,902.80 ($24.86). 3,579,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,486.60 ($19.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
