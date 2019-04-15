BHP Group PLC (BHP) Receives GBX 1,726.54 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group PLC (LON:BHP) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,726.54 ($22.56).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of BHP Group to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,820 ($23.78) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,525 ($19.93) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

LON BHP traded down GBX 32.20 ($0.42) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,902.80 ($24.86). 3,579,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,486.60 ($19.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.30, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

