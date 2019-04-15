Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) EVP Sells $575,000.00 in Stock

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BERY opened at $58.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $58.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 33.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BERY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

WARNING: “Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) EVP Sells $575,000.00 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/berry-global-group-inc-bery-evp-sells-575000-00-in-stock.html.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.