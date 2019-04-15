Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond to $16.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Shares of BBBY opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.16. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Jordan Heller sold 19,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $298,394.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,173.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 24,801 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $8,387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 165,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $27,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

