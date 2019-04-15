Bean Cash Trading Down 1.8% This Week (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $7.50, $50.98 and $5.60. Bean Cash has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $6,351.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bean Cash alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00028834 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000057 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 2,618,516,000 coins. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . Bean Cash’s official website is beancash.org . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BitBeanCoin

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

Bean Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $20.33, $10.39, $33.94, $18.94, $24.68, $24.43, $5.60, $13.77, $32.15, $50.98 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bean Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bean Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.