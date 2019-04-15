BCJ Capital Management LLC Invests $351,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,723 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,556 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at $11,272,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 4,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $965,208.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,932,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $241.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $187.01 and a 12 month high of $247.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Bank of America set a $255.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “a” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/bcj-capital-management-llc-invests-351000-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost.html.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.