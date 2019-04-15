Bayer (BAYN) PT Set at €90.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €81.80 ($95.12).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €61.42 ($71.42) on Friday. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

