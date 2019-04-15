Baxter International Inc (BAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

NYSE:BAX opened at $79.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $82.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In other Baxter International news, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $120,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas T. Stallkamp sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $75,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $509,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,286 shares of company stock worth $7,399,039 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $549,458,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 267.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,570,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $814,880,000 after buying an additional 7,697,267 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6,487.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,555,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,501,620 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 121.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,743,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,813,000 after buying an additional 3,146,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 935,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,584,000 after buying an additional 768,804 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

