Baskin Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 355,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,194,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $1,556,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.75. 7,234,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,292,620. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.04.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

