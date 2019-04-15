Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $14.39 Million Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for approximately 2.7% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $14,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,072,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at approximately $650,249,000. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,715,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,777,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,917 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,022,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,909,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

BNS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 413,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $48.34 and a 1-year high of $63.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

WARNING: “Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $14.39 Million Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/baskin-financial-services-inc-has-14-39-million-position-in-bank-of-nova-scotia-bns.html.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.