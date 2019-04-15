Barclays Reiterates “Equal weight” Rating for Hunting (HTG)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HTG. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 840 ($10.98) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hunting to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 721 ($9.42) to GBX 729 ($9.53) in a research report on Friday, January 11th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target (down previously from GBX 840 ($10.98)) on shares of Hunting in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hunting from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 845 ($11.04) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hunting in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 806.36 ($10.54).

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 642.50 ($8.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hunting has a 52 week low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 934.50 ($12.21). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.04. Hunting’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In other Hunting news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 70,901 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.79), for a total value of £368,685.20 ($481,752.52).

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

