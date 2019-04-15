Barclays Raises Ferrexpo (FXPO) Price Target to GBX 350

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the iron ore producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferrexpo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 295.43 ($3.86).

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo stock opened at GBX 296.40 ($3.87) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.29. Ferrexpo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288.80 ($3.77). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.21.

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.