Barclays Raises Computacenter (CCC) Price Target to GBX 1,025

Computacenter (LON:CCC) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CCC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 1,427 ($18.65) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of CCC opened at GBX 1,074 ($14.03) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 936 ($12.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,632 ($21.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 21.60 ($0.28) dividend. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $8.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In related news, insider Tony Conophy sold 44,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,189 ($15.54), for a total value of £525,454.77 ($686,599.73).

Computacenter plc, through its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Belgium. The company offers information security, and identity and access management solutions, as well as endpoint, infrastructure, and cyber security solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, and physical infrastructure; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

