Barclays PLC Takes Position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM)

Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 908,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, CFO Nick Pizzie bought 5,400 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $67,932.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,157.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark Coleman bought 5,100 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $62,118.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 3.48. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its product candidate portfolio includes AXS-05, AXS-09, AXS-02, AXS-07, and AXS-06. AXS-05 is in the Phase III clinical trial in treatment resistant depression and in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for smoking cessation.

