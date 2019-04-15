Barclays PLC Has $34,000 Position in Selecta Biosciences Inc (SELB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Selecta Biosciences were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 655,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares during the period. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $2.71 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Selecta Biosciences to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

In other news, Director Amir Nashat acquired 1,166,666 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,749,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

