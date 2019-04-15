Barclays PLC Has $30,000 Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 49.7% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $32,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,611.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,922,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEBO opened at $32.26 on Monday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

