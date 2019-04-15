Barclays PLC Has $27,000 Position in Novocure Ltd (NVCR)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 97.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,090 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Novocure were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Novocure by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,424,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,265,000 after buying an additional 476,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novocure by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,265,000 after buying an additional 476,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novocure by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,688 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,592,000 after buying an additional 46,754 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Novocure by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,498,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,610,000 after buying an additional 971,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Novocure by 89.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,104,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,856,000 after buying an additional 519,988 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $229,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $8,702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,798,345.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 965,823 shares of company stock valued at $46,050,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.63. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.17 and a beta of 3.20.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 57.09% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. operates as an oncology company. It enages in developing its propriety technoclogy, Tumor Treating Fields, which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt cancer cell division, inhibiting tumor growth, and causing affected cancer cells to die. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St.

