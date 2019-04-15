Barclays Cuts South32 (S32) Price Target to GBX 230

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on South32 from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on South32 from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 225.83 ($2.95).

Shares of LON S32 opened at GBX 193 ($2.52) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.02. South32 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.70 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. South32’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.33%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

