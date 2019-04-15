Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 871,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.62% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $19,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 554,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 144,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

In other Bar Harbor Bankshares news, Director Brendan Ohalloran acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $26,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,481.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,030 shares of company stock valued at $27,384 over the last 90 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $26.61 on Monday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/bar-harbor-bankshares-bhb-shares-bought-by-blackrock-inc.html.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.