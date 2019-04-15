Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Short Interest Update

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,078,304 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the March 15th total of 7,065,365 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,243,961 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $53.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $63.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/bank-of-nova-scotia-bns-short-interest-update.html.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.