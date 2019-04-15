Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,201 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 21,556 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 917.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 364,400 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,325,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 892,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $36.74.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.18 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.0299 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KL. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TD Securities cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Eight Capital reiterated an “average” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-increases-position-in-kirkland-lake-gold-ltd-kl.html.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.