Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stake Boosted by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,670 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,194,000 after acquiring an additional 189,259 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,095,000. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO opened at $77.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

