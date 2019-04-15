Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $9,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3,134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

BATS GCOW opened at $31.32 on Monday.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were issued a $0.3215 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th.

