Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 81,211 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 81,211 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Plains GP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 3.9% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 26,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Plains GP by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.61. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.87%.

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $24.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

