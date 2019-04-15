Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 433,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126,840 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,947,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,074 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2,345.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,563,977 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,334,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,163,000 after acquiring an additional 455,380 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,621,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,236,000 after acquiring an additional 584,443 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,638,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $30.17 on Monday. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/bank-of-america-corp-bac-shares-sold-by-qs-investors-llc.html.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.