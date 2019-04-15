Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 1.9% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $6,980,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,656 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 871.1% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $54,891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $36.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Edward Jones upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.37.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

