Banco Santander (SAN) Shares Gap Up to $5.09

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.02, but opened at $5.09. Banco Santander shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 560898 shares trading hands.

SAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander SA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 46,183.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 1,064.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages, auto finance, and personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products.

