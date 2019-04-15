Ball Co. (BLL) Holdings Decreased by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104,853 shares during the period. Ball makes up 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ball worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ball in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,969. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.83. Ball Co. has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback 50,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 1,900 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $105,621.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $908,118.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 13,677 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $725,017.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 459,336 shares in the company, valued at $24,349,401.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,399 shares of company stock worth $7,566,622 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

