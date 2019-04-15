BAE Systems (BA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.85 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted BAE Systems’ ranking:

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of BA opened at GBX 508.80 ($6.65) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion and a PE ratio of 16.31. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 441.50 ($5.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 680.20 ($8.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is currently 0.83%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised shares of BAE Systems to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 545 ($7.12) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 634 ($8.28) price objective (down from GBX 635 ($8.30)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 585 ($7.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 608.58 ($7.95).

In other news, insider Peter Lynas sold 13,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47), for a total transaction of £66,419.10 ($86,788.32). Also, insider Jerry DeMuro sold 16,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04), for a total transaction of £75,597.06 ($98,780.95).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “BAE Systems (BA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/15/bae-systems-ba-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.