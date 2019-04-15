B. Riley Weighs in on Metlife Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (MET)

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Metlife in a report released on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Metlife from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.76.

NYSE MET opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. Metlife has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Metlife’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $456,964.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $118,583.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $912,503.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Metlife in the third quarter worth about $353,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Metlife by 0.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 191,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Metlife by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 430,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Metlife by 7.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,580,000 after purchasing an additional 66,913 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

