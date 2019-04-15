B. Riley Comments on Verso Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verso in a research note issued on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Verso’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Verso from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of VRS opened at $21.36 on Monday. Verso has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Verso had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.83 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Verso by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verso by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Verso during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Verso by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Verso by 92.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

